No Croke Park Proposal Yet for Katie Taylor Farewell Fight, Confirms Minister

No formal approach has been made to the Government regarding Katie Taylor’s hoped-for farewell bout at Croke Park says Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue.

The update comes after promoter Eddie Hearn held talks with GAA officials in Dublin on Friday about staging what could be a historic final outing for the Irish icon.

Speaking as the Government unveiled a record €28.5 million investment into Sport Ireland’s High Performance programme, McConalogue stressed that, so far, there has been no engagement on the proposed event.

“From a Government point of view, we haven’t received any specific proposal around a Katie Taylor fight as of yet,” he said.

“We have a very clear policy and approach around a major event strategy by which we benchmark any approach we would get in relation to supporting a major sporting event.

“And if we get a proposal, we would certainly consider it along the lines of that strategy.”

McConalogue also made it clear that the next move lies firmly with Taylor’s camp and Matchroom Boxing before any discussions can progress.

“It is an issue for Katie and her management team to decide where she would fight. If they were to approach the Government and make a proposal, we would then consider any proposal in line with the strategy of whether public funds should be invested in sporting events.

“It is the taxpayers’ money, and we have to consider that it is spent in a way that makes sense.”

Eddie Hearn has called for Government assistance when previously discussing Croke Park, but hasn’t mentioned it in the latest Taylor to Jones Road push.