Agyarko in Line for World Title Shot as Kelly Clash Rumours Intensify

Caoimhin Agyarko has secured a world title, according to rumour within boxing circles.

Whispers that the Belfast boxer will challenge Josh Kelly for his IBF world title have been increasing in volume in recent days, and the fact that the Holy Trinity graduate has elected against contesting the re-ordered final eliminator has only added fuel to the fire.

The Belfast favourite was hoping he would be granted IBF light middleweight mandatory status after his final eliminator with Brandon Adams was called off at the last minute when the American fell ill after the weigh-in.

Indeed, the 29-year-old’s team had pushed for him to be put straight into a world title fight, arguing the precedent set by Liam Paro – who secured a shot at Lewis Crocker when Paddy Donovan pulled out injured – should be followed.

Their argument wasn’t heard, and the IBF has ordered a second final eliminator for Black Thunder.

Agyarko was to fight Bakhram Murtazaliev, the boxer Josh Kelly dethroned to become world champion, but with the news, the IBF have now requested Murtazaliev and Adams fight for the right to challenge for the strap.

Irish-boxing.com understands Eddie Hearn likes the Kelly – Agyarko bout, and while it has been mentioned for a possible September fight for any Katie Taylor Croke Park undercard, mid August in Britain is also an option.