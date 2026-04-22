‘Devastated’ Glen Byrne Retires

A ‘devastated’ Glen Byrne has been forced to retire.

The injuries sustained in his last fight mean he has been advised against competing in the ring again. Indeed, he believes he would no longer be cleared to trade leather.

It’s a cruel outcome considering how the injury materialised – Byrne was controversially denied a career-changing stoppage win before eventually suffering a heavy KO defeat that saw him taken to hospital; however, true to his nature, he is looking toward the positives.

Altrincham, UK: William Crolla v Glenn Byrne, Super Welterweight Contest. 3 April 2026 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Glenn Byrne ring walk.

The 29-year-old, who was coached, managed and promoted by his brother Jay Byrne, is grateful he is healthy and thankful for his journey in boxing.

“The journey has come to an end,” he said on social media.



“Not in the way I ever wanted, but unfortunately, after my last fight, I am no longer medically cleared to compete. The damage I suffered resulted in a bleed on my brain, and doctors have advised me not to continue fighting. I’m devastated, to say the least, but I’m also very fortunate that my injuries weren’t worse and that I’m in good health.”

Byrne’s stint in pro boxing was brief but entertaining. After graduating from the semi-pro circuit, he fought under his brother’s JB Promotions banner. He fought live on DAZN, populated big cards and challenged for the BUI Celtic title.

“Looking back, I can only be proud of my career – 9 fights, 7 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. I got to fight in venues I could only have dreamed of: the 3Arena, SSE Arena, Ulster Hall, Manchester, and the National Stadium. Fighting live on TV multiple times was incredible, and co-main eventing on a Matchroom card is something I’ll never forget. Boxing started as a hobby for me, but it’s something I always gave 100% to, and I truly believe I earned every opportunity that came my way,” he added before paying homage to the influence of his big brother.

“A big thank you to Jay, who coached me from day one, believed in me, and helped create those opportunities. The countless hours we put in together, when you look from my debut to my last fight, you can see the improvements and just how good a coach he is.”

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to thank Glen Byrne for the entertainment and the access over the years.



