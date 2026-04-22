Jennifer Lehane Wins Through to World Boxing Cup Quarters

Jennifer Lehane is through to the quarter finals of World Boxing Cup, Brazil.

The DCU BC boxer was a unanimous decision winner over Venezuela’s Diana Mastre in her 54kg Last 16 contest, on a scoreline of 27:30, 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29. She boxes for a medal on Thursday.

Speaking to Boxing Ireland Brazil Correspondent and Paris Olympian Team mate Grainne Walsh in Foz do Iguacu after her bout, she said “Feeling good; always good to get the first one underway. I’ll be back on tomorrow, so hopefully, build on today and be back even better tomorrow.” Jenny, who lost the first round 4-1, adds “You’ve been there before when you come back to the corner after the first round and you’re down. What’s done in the first round is done, it’s over. I definitely started out a bit unsettled, I think. First day nerves. I held on to my composure and felt more relaxed in the second round and it showed.”

Evelyn Igharo bows out of the competition after a split decision reverse. Igharo contested her 70kg Last 16 bout tonight against Paris Olympian and former pro boxer, Mexico’s Citlallo Vanessa Ortiz. The 4-1 decision went to Ortiz, on a scoreline of 27:29; 27:29; 29:28; 27:29; 26:29, reflecting a point deduction for the Louth woman.

It also wasn’t to be for Louis Rooney at the World Boxing Cup Brazil. The Belfast man contested his 50kg Last 16 bout tonight against Morocco’s Issam Bensayar. The unanimous decision went to Bensayer on a scoreline of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

60kg Jude Gallagher was scheduled to contest against USA’s Salim Ellis-Bey on Thursday, but has withdrawn through injury following a medical assessment.