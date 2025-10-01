Dates Confirmed for National Elite Championships

The Irish boxing year will glove off with amateur boxing’s blue ribbon tournamwent.

The Central Council has confirmed the National Elite Championships will take place in January of 2026.

A statement released on Wednesday confirmed the eagerly anticipated tournament will play out between January 9th and 17th.

The Intermedaite Championships will take place between November 21st and November 30th.

The statement reads as below:

The Central Council the dates and weights for two key competitions, the 2025 National Intermediate Championship, and the first tournament of 2026 – the National Elite Championships.

Entries to the Intermediate Championships will open in November, and entries to the 2026 National Elite Championships will open after mid-December.

2026 National Elite Championships

Dates: January 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th & 17th, 2026

Year of Birth: 1985 – 2006

Male Weights: 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 90+kg

Female Weights: 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 80+kg

2025 National Intermediate Championships

Dates: November 21st, 22nd, 23rd , 28th, 29th, 30th

Year of Birth: 1985 – 2006

Male Weights: 47kg, 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 90+kg

Female Weights: 45kg, 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 80+kg