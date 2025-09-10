Sauerland Adamant ‘A World Champion Will Come to Dublin’

Kalle Sauerland believes Michael Conlan has the pulling power to tempt a reigning world champion to fight in Dublin.

The Wasserman chief was in the 3Arena on Friday night to watch Conlan’s blistering fourth-round stoppage of Jack Bateson.

The victory not only reignited the Belfast star’s world title ambitions but also underlined his box office appeal in Ireland’s capital – and Sauerland insists that the combination of ability and drawing power gives Conlan unique leverage when it comes to matchmaking.

“The advantage when you have a draw like Mick is you don’t necessarily need to go through eliminators or mandatory routes,” Sauerland explained. “Champions follow the money — and Mick brings the money. You saw that gate, you saw that atmosphere. A world champion will come to Dublin for that.”

While Conlan has made no secret of his desire to finally capture a world title, Sauerland made clear that huge domestic fights remain on the table.

“There are still massive Irish-British blockbusters. We know the names: Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington. Maybe a couple of others. Those fights are there. And then you have the world title route. Is there a way to merge the two? We’ve done crazier things in boxing before.”

The promoter, who recently signed Conlan, believes the Olympic medal winner’s win over the Leeds native doubled as a message to the rest of the division.

“What started out as Mick wanting to test himself actually turned into a statement win. He looked big, he looked comfortable, and he put the division on notice. Every champion will have seen that.”

Conlan, 33, echoed his promoter’s hunger to chase the highest level.

“World title is what I want, that’s the dream. But if that’s not there, then it has to be the biggest fight possible — Warrington, Wood, whoever makes sense. I’ll fight anyone.”

And Sauerland believes Dublin could soon host one of the sport’s marquee nights.

“A Conlan world title fight here isn’t just a possibility, it’s realistic. In fact, the 3Arena might not be big enough. That’s the kind of stage we’re talking about.”