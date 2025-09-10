MEDAL ALERT – Aoife O’Rourke Returns to the World Championship Podium

Aoife O’Rourke stepped back onto the World Championship podium today.

The Castlerea native claimed World Championship bronze at the very least after securing a quarter-final victory in Liverpool.

The older of two boxing siblings defeated fellow Olympian Sunniva Hofstead to progress to the semi-finals.

O’Rourke took a 4-1 decision with the judges scoring the bout: 30: 27; 30: 27; 30: 27; 27:30; 30:27 in her favour.

The talented boxer will take on China’s Chengyu Yang for a place in the finals on Saturday.

The win sees the westerner become one of Irish boxing’s most successful amateurs. The four-time continental medal winner is now a two time World Championship medalist.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff

Team Manager: Jon Mackey, National Performance Director

Head Coach: Zauri Antia

Coaches: Damain Kennedy, Lynne McEnery, Eoin Pluck, James Doyle and JP Delaney

Doctor: Jim Clover

Lead Physio: Rob Tuomey

Performance Analyst: Alan Swanton

Logistics Support: Sean Crowley, High Performance Manager

