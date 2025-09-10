MEDAL ALERT – Teen Patsy Joyce Wins World Championship Medal

Patsy Joyce is no longer an emerging young talent.

The Westmeath southpaw is now a decorated senior Elite International boxer.

The 19-year-old claimed World Championship bronze in Liverpool this afternoon, stepping onto the podium in his first Elite International tournament.

The fighter who defeated a Paris Olympic medal winner in the last 16 had to navigate his way through Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov, a much-decorated operator with a 4-0 pro record, in the quarters

The Olympic Mulingar boxer did so via a 3-2 scoreline Judges scored the bout 28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29; 27: 30.

Joyce will box to change the colour of his medal in Saturday’s Afternoon Session, against Spain’s Rafael Serrano Lozano.

The 55kg former underage starlet becomes Ireland’s first male amateur world medalist since Joe Ward won a podium spot in Hamburg in 2017.

The teen was Ireland’s second medal winner of the day, as Aoife O’Rourke also claimed bronze at the very least on Wednesday.

Grainne Walsh will look to emulate the duo later on this evening.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff