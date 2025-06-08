‘Take Responsibility’ – Billy Nelson Blasts Donovan Over Crocker Comments

Billy Nelson has hit back at Paddy Donovan’s claims he won every minute of every round against Lewis Crocker – accusing the Limerick fighter of failing to take responsibility for his own performance.

Donovan suffered his first career defeat to his Belfast rival in a high-profile all-Irish welterweight clash in Belfast earlier this year.

The Munster southpaw was disqualified controversially for hitting after the bell to end the eighth round.

‘The Real Deal’ believes he won every second of the fight up and until that moment and argues he will do the same in the proposed September rematch.

However, Crocker’s coach Nelson has dismissed that notion and questioned Donovan’s attitude in the aftermath.

“ You fouled every round in the fight, multiple warnings and [should have been] disqualified,” Nelson said in response to Donovan’s comments.

“Take responsibility for your actions – it’s lacking very badly. I’ve never heard you once say your discipline let you down.”

Donovan was deducted a point during the contest for deemed persistent fouling having been warned by the referee for pushing and using his head. Team Donovan debate the deemed infractions but Nelson believes they played a major role and must be acknowledged.

The rematch, likely to land in September and potentially back in Belfast. IBF welterweight mandatory status is up for grabs when the Matchroom pair repeat and ‘The Real Deal’ is determined to take a giant step toward the world title.