Bragging Rights – Exciting Title Fight Confirmed for Belfast

Bragging rights and the BUI super featherweight Celtic title will be up for grabs at the Devenish complex on November 8.

It’s Tyrone versus Armagh when Teo Alin and Lee Gormley trade leather on top of a Conlan Sports and Hammer Boxing bill in the popular small hall venue.

The fight was first mooted by Gormley earlier this year and officially came into fruition when it was officially confirmed on Wednesday.

The all-Irish clash will top a ‘Bragging Rights’ bill that includes fights for Owen O’Neill, Bernando Marime, Kelsey Leonard, Donagh Keary, Lex Weston, and Gary Arthurs.

The pair were linked as far back as the spring, with discussions intensifying around the blockbuster Crocker-Donovan II card at Windsor Park. It didn’t quite make the stadium bill but is now a headline fight at a venue famous for quality Celtic title action.

Speaking on the match-up previously, Gormley said: “I’ve followed Teo even from his amateur days. We’ve wished each other luck online here and there. It’s all business, nothing more. Just a good fight that people want to see.”