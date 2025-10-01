‘Scariest Two Weeks of My Life’ – No Retirement U-Turn For Dylan Moran

Dylan Moran has revealed there is zero chance of a retirement U-Turn after enduring the ‘scariest two weeks’ of his life.

The Waterford boxer was always going to call it a day after his Windsor Park clash with Tyrone McKenna and was quite content to hang them up in the days following his rematch reverse.

Considering he is just 30 years old and well followed, ‘The Real Deal’ found himself inundated with ‘go again’ calls, but he is adamant the gloves won’t come off the hook.

The Deise favourite says a health scare has made certain he’ll remain in retirement.

Speaking on social media, Moran revealed he had a troubled two weeks and is now so delighted to be back to full health. Indeed, he says he claims he won’t risk his health again by fighting.

Belfast, UK: Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran, Welterweight Contest13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Munster man was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital straight after his fight, complaining of a ‘pain in my head like never before’. They revealed he had an ‘inactive bleed on the brain’.

After being discharged, he found himself ill on the trip back toward Waterford. As a result, he visited Beamount Hospital, who confirmed he had a ‘fluid cavity’ on the brain and advised him not to box again.

With all that in mind, Moran, who was bed-bound for two weeks, wanted to let his fans know he won’t be tempted back to the squared circle.