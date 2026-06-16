Dean Clancy Progresses to Last 16 of the World Cup

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Day Two of World Boxing Cup, China – and a Paris Olympian is through to the Last 16 in style.

Dean Clancy won out of the Last 32 by way of RSC. He boxed his opening bout against Hong Kong’s Kong Ching Lee, forcing 10-8 scorecards all round in the first round. The Paris Olympian brought the contest to an end in Round 2. He’s back in action on Thursday against Alexandru Paraschiv of Moldova

Speaking after his bout, the Sliog favourite said “Second round stoppage. He’s a tough kid. The first one is very important out of any tournament I go to so happy to get the first one out of the way and push on to the next. I had the game plan going in to the fight – I knew to establish the jab first. To get my distance was crucial. Half way through the first round I found my distance and in the second, I capitalised on it. The whole team is looking extremely sharp; the camp was very successful. No injuries, everyone sparred well and China has been a great host to us

Tadhg O’Donnell bows out on an agonizingly close scoreline. He contested his 75kg Last 16 bout Timur Nurseitov of Kazakhstan and the 3-2 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout: 30:27; 28:29; 27:30; 29:28; 29:28.

Not to be for Jenny Lehane in Guiyang City. The Paris Olympian She contested against Italy’s Sirine Charaabi in a 54kg Last 16. Italian boxer is a 2023 World silver medalist, and a 2025 World bronze medalist.The 5-0 decision went to Charaabi, on a scoreline of 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 28:29.

A brave performance by Evelyn Igharo today. She contested her 70kg Last 16 World Boxing Cup China contest against USA’s Isabelle Winkler, the WBC Brazil silver medalist at the weight. Evelyn was retired by Team Ireland after the second round.

Taking place in Guiyang City from June 15th to 20th, this is the second stage in the 2026 World Boxing Cup series. The series is a benchmark competition run across three tournaments, designed for Elite male and female boxers to accrue ranking points. Champions are awarded 150 points, silver medalists 100 and there are 75 ranking points for bronze medalists. In all, 330 boxers from 44 federations are competing at Stage 2.