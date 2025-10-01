Flood Warning – Exciting Young Prospect Turns Over

One of Irish boxing’s most exciting young talents has joined the pro ranks.

Bobbi Flood has ditched the vest and will punch for pay moving forward.

Who the popular Dubliner will box under or on what platform he will show his wares remains to be seen, but he moved to confirm rumours that he was starting a new adventure on Wednesday night.

Speaking online, he said:

“After 16 years in the sport, 10 Irish titles, a European gold and a European bronze, I’m ready to take the next step in my boxing journey and take the vest off

“I want to thank every coach, especially the lads at CabracBC, for going above and beyond for me from the very start, my club mates, my sponsor PlanTech, who’s been there since the start, friends, family, and all the supporters who have been part of this journey so far. None of it would have been possible without the people around me who pushed me on, believed in me, and helped me chase this dream.

“The amateur chapter has been special, but now it’s time to chase new goals in the pro ranks. I can’t wait to show what’s next. The journey continues, big nights ahead.”

The move has been rumoured for some time, yet it will still catch some by surprise. The Caba BC graduate was deemed a genuine Olympic hope and was earmarked as one who could not just qualify for LA but make an impression at the next games.

It’s understood that the change in Olympic weights influenced the ‘Cabra Kid’s’ decision. Flood is most comfortable at 75kg, a weight that won’t be contested in at the next Olympiad. Making 70kg would be too much, and it’s deemed too big a jump to 80 kg.

The excitement around Flood doesn’t just come from a standout amateur innings that saw him dominate at his weight domestically throughout the underage levels and into Elite senior as well as win European medals; the 20-year-old’s sparring reports also make for positive reading.

The Northsider has been in with some seasoned pros and held his own, prompting many respected names to predict a big future for the latest addition to the Irish pro ranks.