Byrne and Conway Move to Within One Win of an European Medal
Two Irish boxers moved to within touching distance of a European U19 medal today.
Underage International medal winners Kayleigh Byrne and Grace Conway progressed to the quarter finals on a day that saw four Irish boxers in action.
Co-Captain Byrne, won through to the quarter finals – she was the 3-2 victor over Turkey’s Emine Kilinc. The final score: 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 29:28. The entertaining puncher, who contests at 51kg, will box for a medal on Sunday against home boxer, Czech Republic’s Adela Sanislova.
She’ll be joined on Sunday by 57kg Conway. The decorated underage Tredagh star contested her last 16 bout against Italy’s Martina di Felice and was the 4-1 winner, on a scoreline of 29:28, 28:29,28:29,28:29,28:29. The Louth native also faces home opposition in the hunt for a podium finish, in the form of Julie Polednikova.
It wasn’t to be for Team Ireland’s Kurt Kinsella. The 50kg boxer put in a valiant effort in his Last 16 bout against Azerbaijan’s Bilalhabasi Nazarov – the 5-0 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30. Michael Reilly also exited the tournament; the 55kg boxer suffered split decision defeat to Yanko Metodiev Illiev of Bulgaria.
105 female and 189 male boxers from 33 nations are competiting. The participating nations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny