Byrne and Conway Move to Within One Win of an European Medal

Two Irish boxers moved to within touching distance of a European U19 medal today.

Underage International medal winners Kayleigh Byrne and Grace Conway progressed to the quarter finals on a day that saw four Irish boxers in action.

Co-Captain Byrne, won through to the quarter finals – she was the 3-2 victor over Turkey’s Emine Kilinc. The final score: 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 29:28. The entertaining puncher, who contests at 51kg, will box for a medal on Sunday against home boxer, Czech Republic’s Adela Sanislova.

She’ll be joined on Sunday by 57kg Conway. The decorated underage Tredagh star contested her last 16 bout against Italy’s Martina di Felice and was the 4-1 winner, on a scoreline of 29:28, 28:29,28:29,28:29,28:29. The Louth native also faces home opposition in the hunt for a podium finish, in the form of Julie Polednikova.

It wasn’t to be for Team Ireland’s Kurt Kinsella. The 50kg boxer put in a valiant effort in his Last 16 bout against Azerbaijan’s Bilalhabasi Nazarov – the 5-0 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30. Michael Reilly also exited the tournament; the 55kg boxer suffered split decision defeat to Yanko Metodiev Illiev of Bulgaria.

105 female and 189 male boxers from 33 nations are competiting. The participating nations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny