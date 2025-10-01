Three Irish Fighters in Last 16 Action on Thursday
Three members of the team return for their second bouts in the European U19 Championships on Thursday, and all are in Last 16 action.
60kg Sean McCusker, who got his campaign underway on Tuesday with a 4-1 split decision win over England’s Isaac Suwit Huczmann, contests against Estonia’s Aleksandr Jivoloup in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
65kg John Donoghue opened his account in style with a decisive unanimous decision winner over Albania’s Juren Lazri and is back in action in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, in Last 16 action against Norway’s Eldar Redzic
Jason Whelan boxed his 75kg Last 32 bout against Brendon Berki of Hungary, and came away with a 5-0 win and progression to the Last 16. He contests against Bulgaria’s Sami Hisham Hashem Khalil for a place in the quarter finals – that’s Bout 3 of Ring B’s Evening Session.
Day Three’s programme is available here
Watch
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny