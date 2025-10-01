Three Irish Fighters in Last 16 Action on Thursday

Three members of the team return for their second bouts in the European U19 Championships on Thursday, and all are in Last 16 action.

60kg Sean McCusker, who got his campaign underway on Tuesday with a 4-1 split decision win over England’s Isaac Suwit Huczmann, contests against Estonia’s Aleksandr Jivoloup in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

65kg John Donoghue opened his account in style with a decisive unanimous decision winner over Albania’s Juren Lazri and is back in action in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, in Last 16 action against Norway’s Eldar Redzic

Jason Whelan boxed his 75kg Last 32 bout against Brendon Berki of Hungary, and came away with a 5-0 win and progression to the Last 16. He contests against Bulgaria’s Sami Hisham Hashem Khalil for a place in the quarter finals – that’s Bout 3 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

Day Three’s programme is available here

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny