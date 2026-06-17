Katie Taylor ‘Blown Away’ By Fan Reaction

Katie Taylor believes the final chapter of her storied boxing career has been made all the more dramatic by the fact that Croke Park will be sold out on September 5.

The trailblazing boxing star says farewell to the sport with an Undisputed homecoming World title clash against Flora Pilli at GAA headquarters at the tail end of the summer – and the Irish public will come out in force to wave goodbye.

A capacity crowd of over 82,000 will pack into the venue for what will be the Irish legend’s final fight. The Olympic gold medal winner and the two-weight undisputed world champion is backing the fans to add to the occasion.

“A packed Croke Park, it’s going to be an incredible event. What a way to end my career,” she said.

The Bray native also said she was ‘blown away’ by how quick the event sold out.

An incredible 40,000 snapped up pre-sale tickets in record time on Wednesday and the remainder sold out in less than 30 minutes of general sale going live.

“It is incredible,” added Taylor

“I woke up, because I’m actually in America now, and we’re five hours behind here, and I saw my phone. I couldn’t believe we are actually sold out.

“I’m blown away by it to be honest. I never could have dreamt this, really.