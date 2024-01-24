The boys’ WhatsApp group may just be what wins Tommy McCarthy his all-important fight in Belfast on Saturday night.

Usually a vehicle for banter, the former European cruiserweight champion used his to put together a coaching set-up that he believes will help him defeat fast-rising Matchroom star Cheavon Clarke in the Ulster Hall this weekend.

It’s not as crazy as it seems, as within ‘The Mac Attack’s’ group of mates are people steeped in the sport of boxing. It is a unique way to go about things but the MHD fighter has ended up with a coaching team that includes Paddy Gallagher and Mark Ginley.

“Big Tommy said in our WhatsApp group about the lads taking him as we have all the tools and knowledge, so we went for it and he was right,” Gallagher explains to Irish-boxing.com

The Lenadoon massive go way back, indeed Gallagher has known McCarthy since they were six, they’ve trained alongside each other and both won medals as teammates at the 2010 Commonwealths.

That closeness has raised some eyebrows, with suggestions that friends and professional fighting don’t mix.

Those raising friends element ‘don’t know shit about boxing’ or the new Team McCarthy according to the ‘Pat Man’.

The former BUI Celtic and Irish champion points out there is time for fun, but assures things get serious when it’s time for business – with no one being more serious than comedian, McCarthy.

“It has been good craic. We know each other a lot and, of course, have a long history – about 18 years’ worth.

“He trusts me and Gin and does as he’s told, he said if we give him 100% he will give us 100% and he has.

“He’s been brilliant, we’ve had a solid six-week plan set out for him, with some rules and standards of training and etiquette so to speak and he’s done it all. I think people will enjoy watching it and see the older Tommy come again.”

