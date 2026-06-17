Paul Ryan – Paddy Gallagher Agreed in Principle — Could Land on Croke Park Card

A mouthwatering clash between Paul Ryan and Paddy Gallagher has been approved in principle and could be a Croke Park fit suggests Jay Bryne.

The JB Promotions boss man says he has agreed a deal for the fighter he promotes to trade leather with his former foe for a WBA ranking title later this Summer.

The fighter turned fight maker has it set aside for one of his shows, but is happy to see it made for Croke Park and the undercard of Katie Taylor’s September 5 farewell fight.

Indeed, he has mentioned it to Matchroom along with a possible Matty Boreland – Paul Loonam Irish super bantamweight title fight and others.

“We had actually agreed this fight before Croke Park was even mentioned,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s Paul Ryan against Paddy Gallagher for a middleweight WBA European title. Paddy had already agreed to the fight. That’s our plan on that one.”

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion hopes the fact that he has presented Eddie Hearn as a ready made fight may help get it on the card.

“Those are the kind of fights we’re looking to make. They weren’t fights we just picked out of thin air. They were fights we already had planned.”

“We believe it’s a really good fight.”

It is a fight fans would welcome but their could be a Graham McCormack shapped spanner thrown into the works next week. The Limerick southpaw has come out of a brief stint in retirement to fight ‘Pat Man’ in Belfast and could ruin the plans with a win.

Indeed, with a Croke Park carrott now dangling he may be further motivated to defeat the Commonwealth Games medal winner at the Waterfront.

Croke Park would be particularly massive for all three of the aforementioned.

Both McCormack and Gallagher were retired at different stages this year and Ryan, who won possibly the greatest Irish title fight of all time last time out, has been on somewhat of a comeback trail with JB Promotions of late.