Don’t Call it A Comeback – Callum Bradley Ends Ring Absence This Weekend

Don’t call it a comeback declares Callum Bradley ahead of his ring return this weekend.

The Tyrone boxer climbs through the ropes for the first time in three and a half years at the Bolton Whites Hotel on Friday – and considering he hasn’t been seen in action since the 2021 Feile, many are billing his clash with Jake Pollard as a comeback.

However, ‘Cool’ doesn’t quite see it that way.

The younger brother of Tiernan Bradley says he has never been away.

While the Omagh native hasn’t had a competitive fight he has continued to train and spar during the period.

“It’s so weird because people say it’s a comeback but I don’t feel like it’s a comeback,” Bradley tells Irish-boxing.com

“I don’t feel like I ever left. Obviously three and a half years a very long time out of the ring. I know that, but i don’t feel like it’s a comeback because I didn’t leave. I was always sparring. I was in England sparring lots. Things were happening behind the scenes but we’ve got everything in place now. We’ve got management and now we’ve got a promoter we’re ready to go.”

The boxer, who has recently signed a pro contract with Pro Box, will re-introduce himself to the boxing public at a time when the super bantamweight division is booming domestically.

Ruadhan Farrell brought the Irish and BUI Celtic titles into play with victories over Connor Kerr and his rematch with Ger Hughes is a massively anticipated clash.



Paul Loonam and Myles Casey also meet at the weight in a battle of two former Irish amateur internationals.

It suggests plenty of high-profile name-making battles are available to the skilled boxer.

However, he wants to focus on his own journey at present and has British title aspirations.

“Fair play to them lads they’re trying to do something with their careers and trying to do something with their life. They are fighting for Irish and Celtic titles but at the moment I’m sort of on my own journey.

“I’m five and 0 and want to get back active this year. By the end of this year, I’ll be 10-0, so I’ll probably be past that level but in UK. I’ll also be fighting in America,” he said.