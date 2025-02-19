WATCH – Heated Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan FACE OFF

Not in the ring just yet but Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan have faced off.

The Belfast and Limerick stars traded verbal blows on Matchroom’s Face Off.

The segment was aired on the promotional outfits YouTube channel this evening.

The verbal back and forth helps to further whet the appetite for the pair’s already eagerly anticipated March 1 ‘Point of Pride’ clash.

‘The Croc’ and ‘The Real Deal’ meet in one of the biggest ever all-Irish fights at the SSE Arena.

Irish bragging rights, domestic pride, and a world title shot are on the line on the DAZN broadcast bill. The winner will become mandatory for Jaron Boots Ennis and his IBF world title.

Watch the Face Off below: