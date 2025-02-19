Andy Lee Expects to Become a Heavyweight World Champion Trainer on Saturday

Andy Lee is confident Joseph Parker will make him a World Heavyweight title-winning coach this weekend.

The New Zealander turned Pride of Ballybrack challenges Daniel Dubios for the IBF heavyweight world title on a stacked card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Having revived his career after teaming up with the Limerick man and moving his camps to Dublin, Parker has been handed a chance to become a two-time world champion.

To achieve the feat, the 33-year-old will have to defeat a form operator who is among the biggest in the land of the giants on ‘The Last Crescendo’ bill.

The bookies fancy the big Brit but Lee is extremely confident the former WBO World champion will reign again.

“There’s a belief there. He’s been world champ. He’s got all this experience, and now he’s going up against a formidable opponent,” he said in Riyadh this week before pointing out Dubios doesn’t have any attributes Parker hasn’t faced and bested before.

“He’s not faster than Wilder; he’s not a one-punch knockout artist like Wilder; he’s not a one-punch knockout artist like Zhang; and he’s not a southpaw like Zhang. He’s big, but nowhere near as big as Zhang. None of Dubois’ assets are greater than what Joseph has recently fought.

“So there’s great confidence in Joseph. People recognise him more now … you can’t go anywhere in Ireland, England or even Saudi Arabia without people wanting photographs. That builds self-esteem, and it’s a great feeling for him.”

The confidence possed by Lee, who also trains Paddy Donovan, Jason Quigley, Ger Hughes and Jim Donovan, should not be mistaken for arrogance. The respected coach respects Dubios and his threats.

“This is a very hard fight. It could be over in one round because this guy can punch like a mule. But Joe is well prepared, well drilled, he’s as fit as a fiddle and if we lose it won’t be because we weren’t ready.”