Cian Reddy Wants to Make Portlaoise History

Why fight in the Garden when you have a Park on your doorstep?

That’s not quite the thinking of Cian Reddy when he thinks of making history by bringing pro boxing to Portlaoise.

However, he does point out when it comes to personal preference Madison Square Garden wouldn’t have a patch on O’Moore Park.

Fighting in his home county has long since been a dream of the 23-year-old and one he hopes to realise very soon.

Indeed, the IGB prospect hopes to fight in his home county as soon as this year.

O’Moore Park may be a bit of an ask at this stage of his career but the boxer who extended his unbeaten start to three wins in Bradford on Saturday is ready to start small if needs be.

“I’d love to have the first professional boxing show in Laois. Please God by the end of the year or early next year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“That’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. If you said to me ‘one day you could fight in Madison Square Garden or O’Moore Park, Portlaoise’ it would be a no brainer. I’d pick O’Moore Park. Any show in Laois would be unbelievable. Even if we went to a hotel or something I’d be proud to have done that.”

Sizeable support has been a factor of Reddy’s young career to the extent plans to top a bill in Laois are not massively far fetched.

“The support I get from the town and people around is unreal,” the boxer who out pointed Jake Smith on Saturday added.

“I think that would create a massive buzz around the place and it would give everyone something to look forward to.”

Commenting in more general career terms he continues: “I’m just looking at it fight by fight, improving between each fight and developing as a professional boxer.

“I’ve still only been a professional boxer a few months and I’m seeing improvements, so it’s important to learn and develop.”