Duck Off – Anthony Cacace Says Eddie Hearn Isn’t Telling the Truth

Anthony Cacace says he didn’t say no to Sugar Nunez he said yes to money – and claims Eddie Hearn is misleading people suggesting otherwise.

The Matchroom Promoter has been very vocal in his upset with the Belfast man’s decision to vacate his IBF super featherweight world title in favour of fighting Leigh Wood in May.

The promoter, who will promote this weekend’s massive Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan clash in Belfast, went as far as to say he was ‘disgusted’ with the choice, accussing ‘The Apache’ of avoiding Nunez, the mandatory challenger he promotes.

The Holy Trinity graduate took exception to the accusation and in a non-typical fashion, the usually laidback natural talent fired back.

Speaking at the announcement to confirm his Nottingham showdown with ‘Lethal’ Leigh Wood, Cacace said Hearn wasn’t sharing the whole truth.

The Queensberry boxer said his decision revolved completely around finance and what was best for his family, pointing out he would have defended against the Mexican if Hearn matched the offer made to fight Wood.

“I’ve been called a duck but I’ve explained myself 100 times. It was double the money to fight Leigh Wood and it’s a much bigger fight in terms of Britain and Ireland, so for me, it was a no-brainer,” said Cacace.

“Eddie Hearn is not telling the truth. The truth of the matter itwas double the money to fight Leigh Wood. I’ve always been honest about the fact I want to make money for my children and my family. That’s the most important thing for me. Had the money been the exact same to fight Sugar Nunez the fight would have been made, so it’s down to Eddie not me.”

Cacace also said he believes Wood, a puncher who holds a win over Michael Conlan, is a tougher fight than Nunez.

“I think Wood is a tougher fight. I fought Sugar Nunezs all my life. Because his record says he is a puncher people say he is dangerous, I’ve fought that style all my life so another is nothing to me,” he adds before eventually being able to smile about Hearn’s criticism.

“Eddie always has something to say about me but I like Eddi and he is class at what he does. He is a promoter at the end of the day and he’s doing his job for Nunez.”