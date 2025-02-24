Stevenson Short Notice Shortlist – Feargal McCrory Was in the Frame to Fight Pound for Pound Star on Massive Card

Feargal McCrory came close to securing a shot at one of the biggest names in boxing last weekend.

The Coalisland favourite was in the frame to fight Shakur Stevenson on the massive Saudi-hosted card last Saturday night.

The American was due to face Floyd Schofield in an eagerly anticipated clash before the American pulled out during fight week.

Rather than pull the Rio Olympic medal winner from the bill a late replacement was sought.

Irish-boxing.com understands recent world title challenger McCrory was on the short-notice shortlist.

In the end, Doncaster native Josh Padley got the call, went from the building site to a world title ring in a matter of days, and made life-changing money.

McCrory will be buoyed to have been considered and won’t be too disappointed to have missed out as he has a big fight lined up.

‘Fearless’ returns to Madison Square Garden for a third time where he faces fellow world title challenger Keenan ‘Bedo’ Carbajal on the undercard of another Callum Walsh topped UFC Fight Pass bill.