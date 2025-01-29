Crocker Coach Nelson Laughs Off Paddy Power Play

Lewis Crocker has all the advantages going into his massive Point of Pride clash with Paddy Donovan claims Billy Nelson.

The Scottish coach believes the Belfast side of the intriguing all-Irish clash has more by way of experience, skill, pedigree and power than the Munster man.

Indeed, laughing off suggestions made by Andy Lee, that the ‘Real Deal’ is the bigger puncher of the two, he predicted ‘The Croc’ will win by stoppage at the SSE Arena on March 1.

“There’s absolutely no way Paddy Donovan punches anywhere near remotely as hard as Lewis Crocker.

“Yes, he’s a skilled fighter. This is a very skilled man (points to Lewis Crocker). 100 amateur fights and only lost 10. A fantastic skilled fighter,” Nelson said in Belfast this month.

“This is going to be a cracking fight, but Paddy Donovan will get stopped by Lewis Crocker – 100%.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the Launch Press Conference for their all-Irish Welterweight clash in March. 15 January 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Nelson also believes the Belfast boxer has a better track record in the pro ranks.

“The difference between the two fighters is, in my opinion and no disrespect to the opposition, Lewis Crocker is the more rounded professional. He’s fought better opposition,” he adds.

“Paddy has not fought anyone in the top 30. A fully fledged Welterweight. On March 1st he’s going to find out what a fully fledged powerful Welterweight is.”