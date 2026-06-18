Moorehouse and Clancy Suffer Last 16 World Cup Defeat

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland’s Daina Moorehouse and Dean Clancy have exited World Boxing Cup China at Last 16 stage.

Paris Olympian, Daina contested her 51kg Last 16 bout against Paris Olympic champion at the weight, home boxer Wu Yu and the 5-0 result went to the Chinese boxer.

Judges scored the bout 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 25:30, reflecting a second round point deduction for the Team Ireland boxer.

Fellow Olympian Dean was in 65kg Last 16 action against 2026 World Boxing Cup Brazil bronze medalist and a 2025 World (IBA) bronze medalist, Alexandru Paraschiv of Moldova.

The contest ended in a 4-1 split in favour of the Moldovan boxer, scored: 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 30: 27