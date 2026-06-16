51 Medals – Successful Four Nations for Ireland U15 and U17 Teams

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland U15s & U17s will return from the Four Nations with 51 medals – 12 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze after two days of superb performances by all members of the team

This is the first time all four federations – Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales – have contested together in almost 2 decades. Team Ireland is the largest ever fielded by Boxing Ireland, and numbers 85 boxers from 70 clubs in 25 counties across Elite, U19, U17 and U15 age categories.

Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly, is Head of Delegation, while the Overall Team Manager is Anna Moore, of St. Francis BC, Limerick.

Team Ireland’s Elite & U19 teams returned with a total of 33 medals, 11 of them gold. Their competition took place on June 11th and 12th. Full results available here

Results | U15 Finals

40kg Sarah Lily Byrne beat Alannah McGee, SCO, 5-0

40kg Andrew Nugent beat Michael Middleton, ENG, 3-2

44kg Ava Mulhall lost to Myla Gibson, SCO, 3-2

42kg Evan Prunty beat Anthony Conners, ENG, 3-2

46kg Rosaletta Casey beat Edie May Mayes, ENG, 3-2

46kg Cameron Moran lost to Mason Long, ENG, 5-0

48kg Amy Joyce lost to Pria Kaldani, ENG, 5-0

48kg Youssel Shams lost to Thomas Levy, ENG, 5-0

50kg Leah Cairns lost to Mileigh Addicott, ENG, 5-0

50kg Pa Casey beat Brodie Dow, ENG, 5-0

54kg Sienna O’Herron lost to Mairead McGeoch, SCO, 3-2

57kg Roisin Sheerin lost to Lydia Paige, ENG, 5-0

57kg Patrick McDonagh lost to Solomon Dubois, ENG, 4-1

60kg Julie Keenan lost to Lola Hatton, ENG, 5-0

60kg Luke McKenna lost to Jim McDonagh, ENG, 5-0

63kg Nadia Maj beat Amelia Allanson, ENG, 3-2

63kg Cora Ní Chatháin beat Olivia Shore, ENG, 5-0

70kg Daniel Fitzgerald lost to Shane Fury, 5-0

63kg Zac Carvil lost to Mitchell Gerchen, 4-1

Results | U17 Finals

42kg Danielle Smithers lost to Erin Hargreaves, ENG, 4-1

42kg Harry Reddington lost to Cole Meechan, SCO, 3-2

44kg Ella Conway beat Sinita Kaur, SCO, 5-0

46kg Lacey Shaughnessy lost to Summer Grigg, ENG, RSC2

48kg Pat Stokes beat Charlie Bonnar, SCO, 4-1

57kg Maisie Flanagan lost to Cara Young, SCO, 4-1

52kg Martin Nevin lost to Shiloh McLeod, SCO, 4-1

54kg Sean Kelly beat Kian Thomas, WAL, 5-0

57kg Ellis O’Donnell lost to Francesca Goodman, ENG, 5-0

60kg Maicey Field beat Orlaith Watson, SCO, RSC3

60kg Jayden Wall lost to Charlie Keet, ENG, 4-1

63kg Rhilee-May Murphy-Cox lost to Cleopatra Morrison, ENG, 3-2

66kg Roisin Hegarty lost to Amelia Ashton, ENG, 302

66kg Eddie Sweeney lost to James Junior Baker, ENG, 5-0

70kg Patrick Nevin beat Sonny Claverty, WAL, 5-0

75kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey lost to Ivor Lee, ENG, 4-1

80kg Dominic Barrett lost to Levi Valler, ENG, 3-2