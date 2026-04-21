Daina Moorehouse and Dean Clancy Move into World Cup Last 16

Daina Moorehouse eased her way into the last-16 of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil today.

The Wicklow native had too much for New Zealand’s Ashley Belk in Foz do Iguacu, winning every round on every card of the last-32 bout.

The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27.

Speaking after the Olympian said she was happy to be up and running.

“I’m happy to get the first one out of the way. The opener is always the toughest, but from here on, I’ll just keep building into the tournament and getting better,” she said.

“I think it’s much harder because I’m so used to punching high, and a lot of my punches were going over her head, but it was a good experience.”

Moorehouse faces Poland’s Natalia Kuczewska for a place in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

European and Commonwealth Games medallist Michaela Walsh suffered a different fate.

Walsh lost to American featherweight Alyssa Mendoza courtesy of 27-30, 27-30, 27-30, 27:30 and 27-30.

Dean Clancy made it a two out of three ain’t bad Tuesday. The Sligo native beat Romania’s Arun Nicu Tuboroiu 5-0. Clancy is back in action on Thursday.