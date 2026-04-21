Bad Timing – McCrory Knocks Back British Eliminator For Teo Alin

Teo Alin’s upset away win has already kicked open big doors, reveals Padraig McCrory.

Although opportunity has already knocked, the Cookstown native wasn’t answering just yet.

Alin’s victory over Kane Shepard live on DAZN in Cardiff, the 30-year-old was offered a British title eliminator.

It was the kind of chance Alin and his team desire and are willing to take, but McCrory revealed the timing wasn’t right on this occasion.

“We had an offer as soon as we stepped out of the ring,” McCrory revealed when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It was for a final eliminator for a British title. But it was only five or six weeks away, and with the licence situation it just didn’t work.”

While the opportunity came too soon logistically, ‘The Hammer’ admits it underlines just how highly his charge is now being viewed—and why they won’t be easing off.

“It shows you where he’s at now. Those kind of fights don’t get offered unless people believe you’re ready.

“And that’s why we’re not going to step him back—we’ll keep pushing forward.”

With the eliminator off the cards the focus shifts to June, where the super featherweight BUI Celtic champion is expected to feature on a Belfast card—again in a meaningful fight.

“We’ve got a good card and a great platform to put him on. It’ll be another decent fight—we’re not looking at anything easy.

“We still need to sit down and finalise it, but the plan is to keep building him properly.”

As well as look forward, McCrory was also happy to reflect on the Hammer Boxing star’s career to date.

“He’s only pro 18 months. This was his seventh fight and already his second title fight He deserves more big nights after what he’s just done,” he adds before returning to looking beyond the horizon.

“There’s no point holding him back now. He’s shown he can handle the stage, he’s shown he has the power.

“Now it’s about putting him in those fights again and letting him prove it.”