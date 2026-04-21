‘Don’t Let Them Decide Your Future’ – Collins Urges O’Brien to Fight On After Canadian Robbery

Paschal Collins has urged Craig O’Brien to stand strong in the face of spotlight ‘robbery’.

The Inner City Dub endured a Hard Rock Cafe hard luck story, suffering a controversial defeat in Canada earlier this month.

‘The Iron’ was on the wrong end of a razor-tight 94-95, 94-95, 95-94 and became Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti‘s second successive Irish victim.

However, rather than being misfortunate, his coach believes he was effectively mistreated by the scoring judges.

The experienced Celtic Warrior Gym boss is adamant that O’Brien’s hand should have been held a loft after the 10 rounds.

“It wasn’t even a close fight,” Collins said bluntly when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “After the knockdown, I don’t think he lost a round. The last two rounds he won clean.

“By the end of the night, they were cheering Craig. That tells you everything. If you count the punches, it’s four to one. Power punches, two to one. So how can you give rounds to the other guy?”

Collins also pointed out that bias isn’t a factor, as he wasn’t the only one who felt the Dubliner should have been celebrating a big win.

“We walked through the casino and everybody said the same thing: ‘You won that fight.’ Even the opponent couldn’t look at him. His father came over, said Craig was a great fighter—but he didn’t say his son won.”

Back in the dressing room, after a gruelling three-month camp, time away from work, and a year lost to injury, a dejected O’Brien admitted he may have reached the end.

“I don’t think I can do this anymore,” he told his coach.

Collins’ response was immediate—but measured.

“I said, don’t make a decision tonight. Watch the fight back. See how good you were. Then decide. This was a big one. A win would have put him into the top 12, opens doors. That’s why it hurts.”

While he understands the 36-year-old’s frustration and hurt, he hopes he pens his own final chapter and ensures a fonder farewell.

“Don’t let other people decide your future. That’s what bad decisions do in boxing—they take futures out of fighters’ hands.”

Collins has already contacted the Ottawa Boxing Commission, requesting scorecards and footage, and plans to formally challenge the result—not in expectation of reversal, but as a statement.

“We won’t get it overturned. We know that. But we’re not just letting it go. He deserves that. He deserves to know we’re fighting for him.”

And as for retirement?

“I’d love him to give me another 12 months. He’s too good to walk away like that.”