‘Rein it In’ – Leigh Wood Calls for ‘Belfast Lot’ to Behave When he Fights Anthony Cacace

Leigh Wood has called for Belfast fight fans to ‘rein it in’ ahead of his already eagerly anticipated clash with Anthony Cacace.

The Nottingham puncher takes on the Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year in the Nottingham Arena on May 10.

It’s not the first time Wood has welcomed Irish opposition to his home patch. In March of 2022 ‘Lethal’ stopped Michael Conlan in lat gasp dramatic fashion.

Despite being on his home patch the Brit recalls receiving a hostile reception from the many travelling Irish supporters.

Tongue in cheek and possibly in a move to fan the flames, the former world champ called for a less aggressive approach when he trades leather with Irish Boxing’s man of the moment, Cacace later this year.

“For the Michael Conlan fight, walking to the ring, a flag came out and I ducked it, and then someone threw a pint down my leg and onto my foot and soaked my boot and my sock.

“So, please, Belfast lot, just rein it in a little bit for this ring walk if you get anywhere near me. Thanks.”

Like the fight itself, the Conlan – Wood build-up was heated and helped create a tense and exciting atmosphere.

In the main Belfast fans follow the lead of the fighter and if Cacace shows Wood love and respect the fight followers of Ireland will too.

It also has to be noted, Ireland and Belfast in particular appreciates a good opponent and can adopt them as one of their own in the right circumstances, as the likes of Kiko Martinez and Nonito Donaire discovered.