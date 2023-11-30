MEDAL ALERT – John Donoghue blasts his way onto World Junior podium
John Donoghue blasted his way into the medals in Yerevan today.
The Olympic Mullingar prospect was in a hurry to step up onto the podium and secured World Junior Championships bronze at the very least via a first-round stoppage in Armenia.
The 15-year-old who was only granted permission to fight late last night after he had drawn a Russian, didn’t let the outside noise affect him whatsoever, as he beat Zakhar Bespalov within a round.
The win sees Donoghue move into the semi-finals where he will look to upgrade to silver.
Mary McDonagh already secured bronze earlier in the day and Siofria Lawless is also a medal winner, so Ireland’s tally is now up to three with three more quarter finals to go.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer