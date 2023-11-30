Matchroom to LIMERICK – Eddie Hearn wants to promote Paddy Donovan in his hometown

Eddie Hearn is considering bringing the Matchroom machine to LIMERICK.

So impressed was the promoter with Paddy Donovan’s recent win that he believes the southpaw has bill-topping capabilities.

Speaking in Belfast this week, Hearn said on numerous occasions, that he feels ‘The Real Deal’ could be a star in his hometown and give Matchroom another territory to visit regularly.

In fact, the Essex fight maker suggested he could promote the Andy Lee-trained fighter in the Munster county as early as next year.

If it did happen it would massive for Irish boxing with Matchroom already planning Dublin and Belfast shows for next year.

Ian Gaughran has been looking to put together a Limerick show with Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey to the fore over the last number of years but has struggled to find a venue.

Limerick legends Andy Lee and Willie Casey have had big fights in University of Limerick and that could be a that attracts Hearn’s attention.

“Now (after Taylor won and if Conlan wins) I’m looking at it, thinking: ‘We might not just come to Belfast and Dublin next year, we might go to Limerick (with Paddy Donovan) or Cork’,” Hearn said.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball, WBA Continental Welterweight Title. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Hearn, who signed the Limerick southpaw on the back of a knockout win over Sam O’Maison in May, called for the former underage amateur standout to make him stand up and take note with an eye-catching display on the massive Cameron-Taylor 2 card recently.

‘The Real Deal’ duly obliged bouncing Danny Ball off the canvas in sensationally skilful fashion before a barrage helped him score a ninth career stoppage.

Speaking after he buckled the WBA International title around his waist, the Matchroom boss couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Superstars are made on the big stage and I tell you what, Ireland has got a new superstar in Paddy Donovan,” said Hearn.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball, WBA Continental Welterweight Title. 25 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Andy Lee and Paddy Donovan

“You have the iconic figures like Katie Taylor, but you need those young stars coming through. He is flashy. He is skilful. He is a good-looking fella. If he can stay dedicated to the sport with Andy Lee, honestly it is all in front of him. The road is right there to walk down.”

Describing what the next few steps along that road will be Hearn added: “Keep pushing us for dates and opportunities. He is a champion now, moving to champion fights. Everybody loved seeing that. Explosive power.”

Photo credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson