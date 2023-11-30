MEDAL ALERT – Mary McDonagh wins World Junior BRONZE at least
Mary McDonagh is a World Junior Championships medalist.
The Kerry fighter stepped onto the podium in Yerevan, Aremina today after securing herself a light middleweight semi-final slot.
The Sliabh Luachra boxer defeated Akbota Essimekova of Kazakhstan to get a busy day for Team Ireland off to a perfect start and secure bronze at the very least.
McDonagh, who is now a European Schools and World Junior medal winner, will look to upgrade to silver over the weekend.
Christian Doyle was also out early this morning but was beaten by Polish opposition 4-1 in super flyweight quarters.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer