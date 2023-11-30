MEDAL ALERT – Mary McDonagh wins World Junior BRONZE at least

Mary McDonagh is a World Junior Championships medalist.

The Kerry fighter stepped onto the podium in Yerevan, Aremina today after securing herself a light middleweight semi-final slot.

The Sliabh Luachra boxer defeated Akbota Essimekova of Kazakhstan to get a busy day for Team Ireland off to a perfect start and secure bronze at the very least.

McDonagh, who is now a European Schools and World Junior medal winner, will look to upgrade to silver over the weekend.

Christian Doyle was also out early this morning but was beaten by Polish opposition 4-1 in super flyweight quarters.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer