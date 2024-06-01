One win away from Olympics – Marvelous Martin McDonagh’s miraculous rise continues

The miraculous rise of Martin McDonagh continues!

The Galway super heavyweight has gone from novice to near Olympian in the space of just over a year.

McDonagh put in another brilliant performance in Bangkok on Saturday morning to move to within one win of an Olympic place.

The 25-year-old, who scored a stoppage win in his first fight in Thailand, dominated Peter Rumenov Belberov in his second and will now fight for an Olympic spot in his third.

McDonagh scored a standing eight in the last round and the Bulgarian had a point taken off him during the 5-0 Irish win.

The win earned the boxer, whose first competitive bout was as recent as 2022, the right to fight for a place on the plane to the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

McDonagh joins Jennifer Lehane, who won earlier today, and Grainne Walsh in boxing for an Olympic spot tomorrow, looking to join them will be Daina Moorehouse and Aidan Walsh who both fight later today.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.