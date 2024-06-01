One more for Moorehouse – Deadly Daina closes in on Olympic spot

It’s a case of just one more for Daina Moorehouse.

The former underage standout’s progression to elite-level senior star is nearly complete as she moved to within one win of Olympic qualification.

The Enniskerry pocket rocket was way too skilled for Guatemala’s Aylin Jamez and progressed to the Olympic qualification fight at 50kgs by winning every round on every card.

It wasn’t quite a stroll in Bangkok as the Guatemalan was game, aggressive and awkward to the end, meaning Moorehouse had to remain focused throughout. She did just that to allow her class to shine through and secure victory.

The 13-time Irish Champion is now effectively nine good minutes away from becoming a Paris 2024 Olympian. If Moorehouse defeats Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Genadieva Chukanova on Sunday she will have her ticket for the plane to the next Games.

Moorehouse looked in control from the off and even seemed to box within herself as she took the first across the board.

Jamez came out of the traps in the second and aware she was never going to outskill the Irish fighter she set about making it wills match up.

However, the Enniskerry fighter just walked her onto big shots, with the check hook so loved within the High-Performance on display.

Two up going into the last the Irish starlet could have entered bout management mode in the final stanza – but her opponent didn’t allow for that.

Credit to Jamez she kept coming and made the Wicklow native work til the last bell. The result never looked in danger but there was a worry about possible clash of heads or freak injuries such was the aggressive approach of the by-then desperate red-corner fighter.

The win sees Moorehouse join Grainne Walsh, Jennifer Lehane and Martin McDonagh as Irish boxers fighting for a Paris slot tomorrow. Aidan Walsh will look to join them with victory this evening.

Photo Credit Joe Walsh.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.