Aidan Walsh takes second chance to move back into Olympic contention

Aidan Walsh will vie to become a double Olympian for the second time this week when he takes to the ring tomorrow.

Beaten in the last eight and the traditional final hurdle after having two points docked yesterday, Walsh was given a back-door chance today.

He took it, bouncing back in Bangkok in style to win a 71kg box-off semi-final and move back to within one win of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympian secured a unanimous decision victory over Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar.

The stylist will now look to stamp his ticket to Paris when he faces Angel Gabriel Llanos from Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Walsh’s win means Ireland will have five boxers vying for Olympic slots on a busy Sunday.

Grainne Walsh booked passage to the qualifier round at 66kg on Friday afternoon, while Daina Moorehouse, 50kg, super heavyweight Martin McDonagh, bantamweight Jennifer Lehane as well as Walsh joined her with wins today.

It means by tomorrow it’s possible Ireland could have 11 boxers qualified for the Paris 2024 Games by the end of tomorrow.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.