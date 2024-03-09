Three Team Ireland Olympic Qualifier action today

Three team Irish boxers will fight for Olympic Qualifiers quarterfinal slots in Italy today.

Daina Moorehouse, Kelyn Cassidy and Jude Gallagher are all in in Round of 16 action on Sunday, hoping to progress to within one win of Olympic qualification.

Flyweight Daina Moorehouse, faces Uzbekistan’s best at the weight, Sabina Bobokulova in her third fight of the tournament.

The Enniskerry BC fighter faces the U-22 Asian Champion in the 3rd bout of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. The Wicklow fighter should be in the ring at around 12:45pm, Irish time.

Cassidy is back after his 90 second demolition of Guatamala’s Wyatt Trujillo on Friday. The Waterford light heavy meets Armenia’s Rafayel Hovhannisayn, also in Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

THe Deise southpaw is in bout 9, which is expected to get underway at around 1:45pm.

Gallagher is last through the ropes for Team Ireland. The featherweight boxes in the Evening Session Ring B, Bout 4, at 7pm, Irish time.

The Commonwealth Games gold medal winner contests for a last 8 place against Soulaimane Samghouli of Morocco.

Grainne Walsh is already in the last 16 and is now one win away from securing a quota place at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Tullamore woman contested against Kenya’s Anyango Friza Asiko on Saturday, and was dominant from the off, flooring her opponent for a standing count in the first round, and prompting another standing count in the second round. Her hand-speed, throughout, was too much for her opponent, and she claimed victory with a unanimous decision. Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “Grainne is World Class. She is a great boxer, and showed her speed, power and adaptability today. She was excellent.”

Team

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin