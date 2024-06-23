Ireland’s European Junior Championship GOLD Medal winners

Twenty-five young Irish fighters will mine for gold at the European Junior Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina over the next week or so.

History suggests at least two will finish on top of the podium, with Ireland winning two golds in each of the last four tournaments.

Ava Henry and Tadhg O’Donnell put their names on a special select list of Irish fighters in Italy last time out.

The Dublin and Greystones boxers won lightweight and welterweight gold medals at the European Junior (U16) Championships in Italy.

The victories were Ireland’s 16th and 17th gold medal wins at the tournament.

Paul Stephens of CIE twice won gold at unofficial versions of the tournament in 1994 and 1995 which took place before the EUBC began regular international Junior (formerly Cadet) European Championships. Reigning World Champion Amy Broadhurst is also something of a double winner having taken gold in 2012 before topping the podium in the 2013 Junior EUs (a year in which a full European tournament did not take place).

Accounting for the fact that Ireland did not send teams to the tournaments in 2020 and 2021, Italy was the fourth year in a row where Ireland won at least two golds.

Irish gold medallists at the European Junior (Under-16) Championships

1991 – Roseto, Italy (Unofficial)

48kg – Patrick Browne (Holy Trinity)

54kg – Michael Blaney (Holy Trinity)

1994 – Patras, Greece (Unofficial)

54kg – Paul Stephens (CIE)

1995 – Elazig, Turkey (Unofficial)

57kg – Paul Stephens (CIE)

2012 – Władysławowo, Poland

57kg – Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

2013 – Keszthely, Hungary (European Union)

48kg – Jacqui Lynch (Golden Gloves)

54kg – Grainne Gavin (Castlebar)

57kg – Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

2013 – Anapa, Russia

63kg – John Joyce (St Michael’s Athy)

2014 – Anapa, Russia

66kg – Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

2015 – Lviv, Ukraine

66kg – Jason Harty (Rathkeale)

2016 – Kaposvar, Bulgaria

57kg – Edward Donovan (OLOL)

2017 – Albena, Bulgaria

60kg – Callum Walsh (Riverstown)

2017 – Sofia, Bulgaria

48kg – Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

75kg – Aoibhe Carrabine (Geesala)

2018 – Anapa, Russia

54kg – Ellie-Mai Gartland (Clonmel)

57kg – Lauren Dempsey (Ryston)

2019 – Galati, Romania

50kg – Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)

48kg – Mickes Donoghue (St Michael’s Athy)

2022 – Montesilvano, Italy

60kg – Ava Henry (Docklands)

66kg – Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)