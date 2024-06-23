Magnificent Seven – Wins roll in for Ireland on Day 1 of European Junior Championships
There were seven magnificent’ wins for Ireland on the opening day of the European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.
10 young Irish hopefuls took to the ring in the prestigious Continental tournament and 70 percent of them progressed to the next round.
Abby Molloy got things underway in style, as she opened Ireland’s account with a resounding RSC2 win over Romania. Molloy has secured a quarter-final berth, and boxes England’s Lily Bassett for a medal in Wednesday’s evening Session.
Featherweight Joseph Mihai was next between the ropes, in action against England. The Crumlin fighter was a 4-1 split decision victor, (28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 29:28) and is next between the ropes against either Russia or Turkey in Tuesday’s Afternoon Session. World Champion John Donoghue got his campaign underway against Russia, and came away the 4-0 decision winner (28:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30). The Olympic Mulingar fighter will contest his a last16 bout on Tuesday’s evening session against either Azerbaijan or Georgia. Edward Harty ensured a 100% record for the opening session, with a split victory over Russia (29:28; 30:27; 30:27; 29:28; 30:27). The Portlaoise BC fighter is also back in action in Tuesday’s afternoon session.
Isabel Nolan kept the winning streak going in the evening session as she registered 4-1 split decision win over Turkey. The judges scored the bout 28:29; 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29. The Snatry starlet is through to the quarter finals and will face either Russia or England for a medal in Wednesday’s Afternoon Session. 50kg Paige Nickles will also fight for a medal on Wednesday thanks to a was a 3-2 split decision winner over Greece. The final scores in that bout: 29:28; 28:29; 30:27; 29:28; 27:30. It’s a similar story for Kayleigh Byrne after a onesided 5-0 victory over Italy (27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30) – she’ll contest for a place on the podium on Wednesday, against either Serbia or Bosnia.
There was plenty of guts but no glory for Molly Doyle, Mary Ann Furlong and Sarah McTiernan as they exited the tournament at the gloves of Poland, Scotland and Turkey respectively.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.
