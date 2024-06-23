European Junior Championships – EIGHT Irish in action on Day 2
Eight Irish fighters climb through the ropes on Day 2 of the European Junior Championships on Monday.
Michael O’Reilly, Jason Donoghue, Oliver Plachta, Desmond Sweeney, John McGinley, Cathal Myers, John Mongans and William Heaphy all compete in Sarejavo.
O’Reilly of St Paul’s, Waterford opens his campaign in Bout 7 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, against Rubin Clarkson of Scotland. Two bouts later, Olympic Milingar’s Donoghue is between the ropes against Georgia’s Giorgi Kilasonia.
In Ring B’s Bout 2, 46kg Plachta, of Limerick club St Francis, will also face Georgian opposition, in Danieli Ogli Ramiz. Lightweight Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C is in action in Bout 10, against Scotland’s Oscar Steele. In the subsequent bout, 81+kg McGinley, takes on Bogdan Kajetan Bajzert of Poland.
In Bout 3 of Ring A’s Evening Session, Sligo City 70kg Myers meets Mamuka Kakabadze of Georgia. In Bout 10 of the same ring and session, Mongans, Rathkeale 80kg, contests against Hungary’s Alex Damjan. In Ring B’s Bout 10, 75kg Heaphy, Golden Gloves is between the ropes against Armenia’s Samvel Siramargyan.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.
Draws are available here