European Junior Championships – EIGHT Irish in action on Day 2

Eight Irish fighters climb through the ropes on Day 2 of the European Junior Championships on Monday.

Michael O’Reilly, Jason Donoghue, Oliver Plachta, Desmond Sweeney, John McGinley, Cathal Myers, John Mongans and William Heaphy all compete in Sarejavo.

O’Reilly of St Paul’s, Waterford opens his campaign in Bout 7 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, against Rubin Clarkson of Scotland. Two bouts later, Olympic Milingar’s Donoghue is between the ropes against Georgia’s Giorgi Kilasonia.

In Ring B’s Bout 2, 46kg Plachta, of Limerick club St Francis, will also face Georgian opposition, in Danieli Ogli Ramiz. Lightweight Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C is in action in Bout 10, against Scotland’s Oscar Steele. In the subsequent bout, 81+kg McGinley, takes on Bogdan Kajetan Bajzert of Poland.

In Bout 3 of Ring A’s Evening Session, Sligo City 70kg Myers meets Mamuka Kakabadze of Georgia. In Bout 10 of the same ring and session, Mongans, Rathkeale 80kg, contests against Hungary’s Alex Damjan. In Ring B’s Bout 10, 75kg Heaphy, Golden Gloves is between the ropes against Armenia’s Samvel Siramargyan.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.

Draws are available here