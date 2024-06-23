Lou DiBella wants Joe Ward to dethrone British ‘King’

Lou DiBella is eyeing an intriguing Irish versus English clash next for Joe Ward.

The veteran New York fight maker would like to put the Irish amateur legend in with Lydon Arthur.

Indeed, Di Bella urged Team Arthur, and Wasserman in particular, to get in touch with regard to getting the fight on post the Brits most recent win.

“How about Lyndon Arthur vs Joe Ward ?!? That’d be a good scrap. Need to call Wasserman guys on that one,” DiBella said speaking online.

Ward stopped former world title challenger Derrick Webster in New York last time out, getting a busy St Patrick’s week for Irish boxing off to a perfect start at the Theather in Madison Square Garden.

Before and after that win he was talking about entering the British light heavyweight mix. Indeed, before that Webster win DiBella said, “We gotta get this and then we gotta beat up a Brit. That’s gotta be the next step.”

Ward has mentioned Arthur alongside the likes of Dan Azeez, Joshua Buatsi and co in the last six months and has taken great pleasure in letting it be known he never lost a fight to a British fighter.

The much-decorated former amateur of substantial note said he would maintain that record if given an opportunity in the pros.

“The groundwork is done now it’s time to fight over in Europe and stamp my authority on the division and look for the big fights. Dan Azeez, Joshua Buatsi, Lydon Arthurs all these guys. I believe I’m better than each one of them but I just have to get the opportunity.”

Arthur bounced back from a world title defeat to Dmitry Bivol with a split decision win over Liam Cameron on Channel 5 over the weekend.