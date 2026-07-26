Love Island can wait – Jon McConnell and Kaci Rock choose boxing over reality TV

For many 23-year-olds, a place in the Love Island villa would be impossible to turn down.

For Jon McConnell and Kaci Rock, the decision was easy.

The Team NI duo revealed they had both progressed through several stages of the audition process for the hit reality show before pulling out, choosing the chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games instead.

Speaking from the athletes’ village, McConnell admitted the idea wasn’t originally his, despite being a regular viewer of the show.

“I used to spend a lot of time watching Love Island with the team.

“It was never really my idea at first, but Kaci mentioned it and said she’d put my name forward as well.

“I got through a few stages of the process but then I got selected for the Commonwealth Games.”

Rather than swap the boxing ring for the famous Mallorca villa, McConnell opted to chase medals instead of romance.

Rock, meanwhile, says boxing has always come first.

“Me and Jon have been friends for years and I joked about going on it one day.

“The two of us got to the same point but then we said, ‘Oh God, it’s too soon’. I’d rather make my name in sport than anything else.”