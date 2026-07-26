Caoimhin Agyarko Makes World Title Promise After ‘Heartbreaking’ Defeat

Heartbroken Caoimhin Agyarko made a world title promise after suffering defetat in Jeddah last Saturday night.

Black Thunder pushed Josh Kelly all the way in an entertaining IBF world title fight but ultimately couldn’t wrestle the light middleweight version of the crown from the grip of the Englishman.

Cards of 114-113 and 115-112, 115,112 saw the champion retain and left Agyarko dismayed.

Speaking after the Holy Trinity graduate shared his grief, looked for no excuses and paid tribute to his rival.

The 29-year-old also vowed to bounce back, stating his bid to become Ireland’s first black world champion is only on hold.

Speaking online, the Belfast man, who proved his world level credentials with the performance, said:

“Firstly, I want to thank God for allowing me and Josh to return to our families safe and sound. ;,I’m truly heartbroken, it was a close fight but ultimately I wasn’t good enough on the night. I’ll watch it back and I’ll correct my mistakes. I let my myself my team and supporters down tonight but I’ll make sure that doesn’t happen again. Hats off to Kelly & his team. The support doesn’t go unnoticed I appreciate all the messages.

“I’ll be back and I promise I will be world champion.”