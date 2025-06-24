Callum Bradley Open to Domestic Dust-Ups – “But Would They Take It?”

Callum Bradley says he’s more than willing to face any of his Irish rivals — but questions whether the feeling is mutual.

The domestic scene became red hot across the bantam weights and up to featherweight during the period the Omagh favourite was out of the spotlight.

His return has only served to turn up the heat, and a brilliant performance against Darwing Martinez on JB Promotions card at the Devenish on Saturday night had ringside match makers dreaming of potential all-Irish clashes for the Tyrone man.

Names like BUI Celtic and Irish title winner Ruadhan Farrell, BUI Celtic title holder Paul Loonam, Matty Boreland, Ger Hughes and more were all dropped by enthusiastic fight goers.

Bradley’s team have pondered the British route and wonder if they can secure their charge TV fights and trinkets by following that path.

However, the fighter himself is open to any fight of note, including all Irish, but fears the aforementioned won’t risk fighting him.

“I said before, I’m not bothered – I’m on my own journey. Obviously if the right platform came up to fight them, yeah, it would make sense.

“But I’m not too sure if them lads would be happy to jump at that opportunity. That’s me being honest.”

Still, a title on the line wouldn’t be enough for the Dee Walsh-trained fighter to go into such fight; he would want the platform to match the magnitude of the scrap, where both fighters get the credit and exposure they deserve.

“Them fights have to be on the right platform,” he adds. “Matchroom shows, Windsor Park – cracking nights. If those opportunities came up, I’d jump at them.”

Despite his willingness, the 25-year-old isn’t chasing names. He’s made it clear that while domestic showdowns are appealing, they’re not essential to his progress.

“If the opportunity comes, I’ll take it. But if not, I’ll just push past that.

“I’m ready. Six rounds again, maybe eight. Then I’m looking at British title eliminators, Commonwealth level, silver belts – all of it.”