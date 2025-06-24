“You Can’t Skip Your Trade” – Glen Lynch Embracing the Learning Curve

Glen Lynch made himself title eligible with a clever six-round victory in Belfast last weekend, but remains content to challenge himself before challenging for belts.

The Dubliner has made good progress since turning professional just eight months ago. With four wins under his belt and now stepping up to six-round fights, he’s already deemed BUI Celtic title worthy. But the belt isn’t at the forefront of the Crumlin-trained fighter’s mind just yet; Lynch is focused on learning and developing his skills.

The Phil Sutcliffe mentored boxer admits he could be tempted by an offer, although he knows the value of a good apprenticeship.

“I want to learn and build in between fights. I want to show what I’ve learned from fight to fight.”

“You have to find the medium balance. You can’t skip your trade. Look at all the top lads – they fought no big names in 14 or 15 fights. We don’t want that. We want another test, a better test next time. But again, finding the balance, you can’t rush it. It’s a trade I’m learning here.”

“I’m only 8 months as a pro, I don’t want to rush it. Ability-wise, I feel I’m at 20-40% learning. But look, I won’t be knocking about for too long fighting journeymen. I want to move.”

Lynch had a real learning fight on JB Promotions Redemption card last Saturday.

The southpaw faced off against 181 fight veteran Jordan Grannum and made sure to extend his schooling to beyond the six rounds of ring action.

The undefeated prospect picked ‘The Grafter’s’ brians about his approach.

“How many fights has he had? How many prospects has he been in against? If anyone if going to know it’s him,” he explains.

“I asked him, I said, ‘What were the flaws?’ He said, ‘Very good, a very good boxer.’ He said that the southpaw jab was very hard to get out of the way of. He said, ‘I kind of seen it late all the time and it just kept clipping me.’ So yeah, you get me – good compliments.”

“I ask them all,” Lynch added. “If anyone knows, it’s him.”