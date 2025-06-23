How will the IABA joining World Boxing affect the future of Irish boxing in the lead-up to the next Olympics?

While professional boxing is a very popular sport across Ireland and attracts plenty of attention, amateur boxing is also ingrained in the national psyche.

Amateur boxing in Ireland is governed by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA), and its recent decision to join World Boxing (WB) has made the headlines. But what is the story behind this, and how might it impact Irish boxing’s future leading up to the next Olympics?

IABA decides to join World Boxing

A Letter of Intent to join World Boxing was first issued by the IABA in early 2025. Mid-April 2025 saw the IABA finally host a general meeting to discuss joining WB. In this meeting, 116 out of 117 clubs voted in favour of submitting an application to join. This formal application was officially accepted by WB and will see the IABA become a confirmed WB member.

News of WB membership has sent shockwaves through Irish boxing, amounting to what feels like major constitutional reform for the IABA. It comes after a similar development in October 2024, when the IABA removed any references to the IBA from its constitution.

But what impact could WB membership have for Ireland, with the Olympic Games on the horizon?

Securing Olympic participation for 2028

The biggest impact this move has had, of course, is ensuring that Irish boxers will be eligible to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC had previously stated that only athletes whose national federations were members of WB by the start of qualification for 2028 could compete. With WB membership now organised, Irish boxers can start preparing for the Olympics.

It’s not just the fighters who will be happy about this. People who love online betting in Ireland will now have the chance to back their favourite local boxers in the games and hope they take home a medal.

Better opportunities for young Irish boxers

It’s also believed that the IABA’s decision to join World Boxing will deliver better opportunities for Irish fighters aiming to make it to the next Olympics.

Over the last few years, the IABA has felt that local clubs had been constrained in terms of the federations they work with on a grassroots basis. Being part of World Boxing brings a higher level of competition and opportunity for local clubs. World Boxing is also committed to developing a new, fairer competition calendar for Olympic qualification. This should give Irish boxers the chance to compete and gain Olympic qualification in a trusted system.

Ireland to plot its own course to next Olympics

In addition to extra opportunities against higher-level opponents in a fairer system, joining WB helps amateur boxing in Ireland plot its own course to Los Angeles 2028.

By removing references to the IBA from its constitution, the IABA and the clubs within it have become masters of their own destiny. They can avoid being tied to just one boxing governing body and have more freedom in how they operate.

Future prospects for Irish boxing

The IABA’s recent decision to get on board with WB also brings new opportunities for enhanced governance and increased funding. These are both valuable things for boxing around the country and could help spur Ireland to success at Los Angeles 2028.

For example, WB is focused on independently overseeing refereeing standards, promoting a clean sporting environment, and moving in line with the IOC’s own values. Being part of this body shows that the IABA shares the same goals and is a modern, forward-thinking organisation.

This could open up new funding pathways for Irish boxers from organisations such as Sport Ireland or the Irish government. Olympic competition and a strong public image could further drive funding for sports in the country. Being part of the WB community may also bring more funding interest in Irish boxers from corporate sponsors looking for prestige.

IABA to become a key member of World Boxing

World Boxing has emerged as the preferred partner of the IOC. Ultimately, this makes the IABA’s decision to join this body hugely important for amateur fighters in the country. It not only secures Olympic competition for Irish fighters but also delivers other benefits for boxing across Ireland.