“I Don’t Know Who You Are – But I’m Coming” – Bernardo Marime Issues Title Warning

Bernardo Marime isn’t aware of who holds the Irish title but does know he’s gunning for them regardless.

The Hammer Boxing man looked as impressive as anyone when defeating OG two, making it two wins from two since returning to the squared circle after a long lay off earlier this year.

With momentum building and confidence high, he believes he is now firmly on the domestic title trail.

The Holy Trinity graduate, who fought for Mozambique in Olympic qualifiers, made his Irish title intentions clear post the victory on the JB Promotions Redemption card.

‘King Cobra’ wants the green strap at welterweight or light welterweight – and the only reason he didn’t drop names with the belts in mind is because he doesn’t know any.

“I don’t know who has the titles, I don’t search people, but whoever has it — I’m coming,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“You just have to know that. I’ll know who you are when we fight.

“I know there are people in my way and I know they don’t want to take what I bring. Anyone who’s got a title, God bless you, I’m coming.”

The 30-year-old was speaking after defeating Octavian Gratii in Belfast.

The Padraig McCrory mentored undefeated fighter look as impressive against the away corner regular as anyone and was encouraged by a compliment from his opponent after the final bell.

“He told me I hit hard. That’s what he said to me. He’s been in a hell of a lot of fights — all kinds of weight classes — so if a guy like that tells me I hit hard, I know I’ve got something.”

Photo Credit Michael McCarthy.