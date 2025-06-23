‘Let’s See Where We’re At’ – Padraig McCrory Fairytale Set For One More Chapter

One of Irish boxing’s greatest fairytales is set for at least one more chapter – Padraig McCrory is plotting a return to the ring.

The popular Belfast fighter was open about the fact he was considering hanging them up post his defeat to Craig Richards at the SSE Arena earlier this year.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com over the weekend, ‘The Hammer’ confirmed he’s not quite done yet.

Discussions regarding a fight before the end of the year are ongoing. At least one more fight in his home city is on the cards – and it could act as both a final test and a potential launchpad.

“I would like to go again,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com. “I’d like to go out of boxing probably on a high. But listen, there’s an opportunity there. Whether it’s one more fight to see if I still have what it takes to compete, then so be it. But if not, we’ll see what happens.”

Belfast, UK: Craig Richards v Padraig McCrory, Light Heavyweight Contest 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Craig Richards celebrates his win with his opponent after their fight.

The plan isn’t to chase one last big payday or go out in a blaze of hype – McCrory just wants to answer a question for himself and then see where the answer takes him.

“It wouldn’t be like a big farewell,” he explained. “It would be like, let’s see where we’re at. If I go in and I feel great, then that’s a different story. But I couldn’t see me boxing for another year, I’d say.”

The former IBO light heavyweight, who progressed from a small hall puncher to SSE Arena headline act despite starting late, doesn’t want his Richards defeat to be his last memory of pro boxing, and as a result, he’s talking to manager Jamie Conlan about a Belfast bout later in the year.

“[I’m] talking about a potential date and hopefully in Belfast towards the end of the year. It’s likely not going to be a massive name or a big name, but it’ll hopefully be a fight to get me back in the ring to see where I’m at physically and mentally.”

While McCrory has been enjoying family life – including welcoming his fourth child just last week – he’s already back doing some training and laying the groundwork for a return.

“I’ve been doing a bit of training. I’ve been over in Daniel Anderson’s gym for a bit. I do plan on getting back with Dee [Walsh] and back training soon.”

Although it’s unclear whether this comeback will mark the end or a new beginning, it’s clear The Hammer Boxing boss is seeking personal closure. His last outing didn’t sit well with him – and the fire still burns.

“Obviously I didn’t like the way my last fight ended and how I performed,” he admitted. “There were a few occasions in the lead-up to the fight where I thought about potentially pulling out – but again, I don’t tell and I don’t speak about these things enough to let a lot of people know.”