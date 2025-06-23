‘Come Get It Kid’ – Callum Walsh Puts Undefeated Son of a Legend on Notice

Callum Walsh called for Fernado Vargas Jr to back up his words with action.

The Cork light middleweight wants the undefeated American to fight him.

The son of former two weight world champion Fernado Vargas, has called for a ‘King’ fight in a number of interviews this year and the LA-based Irish fighter says he’s ready to oblige.

The UFC Fight Pass headline act wants on the Canelo – Crawford card set for Las Vegas and September and sees the match up as ideal for the undercard.

“Fernando Vagras, if you want this belt, come get it, kid. Dana White‘s promoting Canelo vs Crawford.

“Let’s do it. You keep calling my name. If you want this, come get it,” Walsh said addressing his fellow undefeated southpaw.

Walsh was speaking after maintaining his undefeated record courtesy of a victory over Elias Espadas.

The Freddie Roach trained fighter wasn’t overly happy with how the win came about. The fight was called off by a doctor just one second into the fifth after he deemed a cut caused by a clash of heads was too bad to allow the fight to progress.

Walsh had won every round up to that point and thus got the nod, but wanted to get the job done in a more conventional manner.

“I’m very disappointed to win a fight like this,” he says.

“I think it was growing into a very good fight. Both of us were enjoying it. We were enjoying putting on a show for the fans.

“I was a bit disheartened. I wanted to put on a show for the fans.

“I’ve been cut before. … I’m a warrior. This is a fight,” Walsh said. “The cuts, scars and bruises make you who you are – tough.”

Speaking on the fight promoter, Tom Loeffler, said: “Callum showed the reason why he’s considered the fastest rising star in boxing, with his speed and power along with fighting through a bad cut in the second round from an accidental headbutt against an always dangerous veteran in Elias Espadas. He demonstrated a great deal of poise tonight.”